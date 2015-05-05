The Sport Management and Recreation Management degree programs along with the Student Society for Sport and Recreation Management at Bacone College provide the college community, the Muskogee-Tulsa area, and the sport and recreation industries two (2) symposia during the academic year 2014-2015. Continue reading Bacone College Sport Management programs host symposia
Academic Year 2014-2015
Muskogee, OK, February 17, 2015–
An historic moment was captured at this year’s Red River Athletic Conference games between Langston University and Bacone College in the Palmer Center. Cheryl Miller, Langston University Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Bacone College’s Glenda McClain, instructor of health and physical education paused between games this night. This may have been the first time for Bacone College and Muskogee communities to have two Naismith Hall of Famers pictured together on the campus.
Miller was enshrined in the prestigious Naismith Hall of Fame in the 1996 class. McClain was enshrined in the 2012 class as a member of the barnstorming “All-American Redheads” of women basketballers who traveled and promoted women’s basketball all over of the nation.
By Russell Lawson
Korean War veteran Donnie Kesler of Muskogee spoke to Dr. Russell Lawson’s American Civilization II class on Friday afternoon, April 10th. Mr. Kesler served in Korea from 1953 to 1954, when an armistice had brought the three year Korean War to a close but adversarial relations continued to exist across the 38th Parallel between North and South Korea. Continue reading Korean War Vet Speaks to American History Class at Bacone