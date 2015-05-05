Academic Year 2014-2015

Muskogee, OK, February 17, 2015–

An historic moment was captured at this year’s Red River Athletic Conference games between Langston University and Bacone College in the Palmer Center. Cheryl Miller, Langston University Head Women’s Basketball Coach and Bacone College’s Glenda McClain, instructor of health and physical education paused between games this night. This may have been the first time for Bacone College and Muskogee communities to have two Naismith Hall of Famers pictured together on the campus.

Miller was enshrined in the prestigious Naismith Hall of Fame in the 1996 class. McClain was enshrined in the 2012 class as a member of the barnstorming “All-American Redheads” of women basketballers who traveled and promoted women’s basketball all over of the nation.